ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP/MI recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 50311 KALAMAZOO, MI 49005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 287 stocks valued at a total of $448.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(4.15%), AAPL(4.13%), and SYK(3.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP/MI’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP/MI bought 1,585 shares of NYSE:TPL for a total holding of 3,276. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1469.74.

On 07/21/2022, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $1754.34 per share and a market cap of $13.58Bil. The stock has returned 15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-book ratio of 18.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.75 and a price-sales ratio of 26.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP/MI bought 25,287 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 48,158. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.35.

On 07/21/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $74.54 per share and a market cap of $198.64Bil. The stock has returned -15.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP/MI reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 24,763 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.58 per share and a market cap of $40.99Bil. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP/MI bought 9,250 shares of NYSE:AIZ for a total holding of 11,487. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.12.

On 07/21/2022, Assurant Inc traded for a price of $168.78 per share and a market cap of $9.13Bil. The stock has returned 11.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Assurant Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP/MI reduced their investment in NYSE:ITW by 5,593 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $200.21.

On 07/21/2022, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $190.69 per share and a market cap of $59.39Bil. The stock has returned -14.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-book ratio of 16.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.