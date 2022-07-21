Sandy Spring Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17801 Georgia Avenue Olney, MD 20832

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1119 stocks valued at a total of $1.67Bil. The top holdings were IJH(6.12%), IVV(4.83%), and AAPL(4.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sandy Spring Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 107,537 shares in ARCA:DFAT, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.9 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $42.38 per share and a market cap of $6.61Bil. The stock has returned -1.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

The guru established a new position worth 133,257 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $32.62 per share and a market cap of $7.62Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

During the quarter, Sandy Spring Bank bought 103,985 shares of ARCA:DON for a total holding of 387,957. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.98.

On 07/21/2022, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $40.6 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

Sandy Spring Bank reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 6,158 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.84 per share and a market cap of $1,980.75Bil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-book ratio of 12.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Sandy Spring Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:ROK by 6,637 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.69.

On 07/21/2022, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $220.5 per share and a market cap of $25.64Bil. The stock has returned -24.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-book ratio of 9.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.