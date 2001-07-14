Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report Second-Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 05:00 pm ET.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.afya.com.br%2F.

To participate in Afya’s Second-Quarter and First Half 2022 conference call, please follow the instructions below:

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fafya.zoom.us%2Fj%2F97592512411

Dial-in:

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

United States: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 975 9251 2411

Other Numbers: https%3A%2F%2Fafya.zoom.us%2Fu%2FaeeKmxmFd

Afya also announces today the publication of its 2Q22 sell-side analysts’ consensus figures. The consensus figures are based on the forecasts of analysts who follow Afya results on a regular basis. This information was collected between July 15, 2022 and July 21, 2022, directly from the sell-side analysts.

These firms follow Afya on their own initiative and Afya is not responsible for their views. Afya is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

R$ Million Bank 1 Bank 2 Bank 3 Bank 4 Bank 5 Bank 6 Average Median Net Revenue 562 567 565 557 573 554 563 564 Adjusted EBITDA 213 217 217 224 211 211 216 215 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38% 38% 38% 40% 37% 38% 38% 38%

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by Afya and can only be seen as a consensus view on Afya’s results from an outside perspective. Afya has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. Afya does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Afya or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between Afya’s actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Rule 424(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https%3A%2F%2Fir.afya.com.br%2F.

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006081/en/