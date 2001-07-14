Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced the appointment of Seyed Miri as Director of Space Services for Australia and New Zealand. Miri is an entrepreneur and seasoned business development executive with more than 20 years of experience working in the Earth observation and location intelligence industry in Australia and New Zealand. He is based in Melbourne, Australia, and will report to Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

In this role, Miri will lead business development, client relationship management and the overall expansion of Spire Space Services, the company’s Space-as-a-Service (SPaaS) business, in Australia and New Zealand. Spire+Space+Services allows organizations to deploy and scale their own constellation of satellites at maximum speed with minimum risk, by leveraging Spire’s proven space platform, global ground station network, end-to-end manufacturing facility, and extensive launch partnership network through a subscription model.

“We’re thrilled to have Seyed join the team as we grow Spire’s presence in the ANZ region,” said Arafeh. “His technical background, entrepreneurial mindset and industry knowledge bring a unique intersection of skill sets that will be highly valuable as we continue to help our customers realize and benefit from the transformational power of data-driven insights from space.”

Miri has held senior positions with several multinational companies, including Airbus Defence and Space-Intelligence and Jacobs (SKM). He received a master’s degree in applied science with a focus on remote sensing and a postgraduate diploma in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) from Massey University, New Zealand.

“Over the past two decades, I’ve witnessed the evolution and growth of the space industry in Australia and New Zealand. We’re at a transformational point where both government and commercial organizations are eager to explore the power of space-based applications,” said Miri. “I’m excited to leverage my industry experience and familiarity with the technology to help customers understand the value of Spire Space Services and how the space-as-a-service model can accelerate the growth of their business.”

Spire plans to open an office in Melbourne, Australia by the end of the third quarter 2022, expanding its geographic footprint to nine offices across seven countries.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

