The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, and Singapore Exchange (SGX Group), Asia’s leading and most international multi-asset exchange, announced today the signing of a new agreement to collaborate on the dual listing of companies on both exchanges and work together in a number of other key areas focused on the capital markets.

This collaboration represents an important initiative for both markets. In a virtual ceremony today, NYSE President Lynn Martin and SGX Group Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye signed a memorandum of understanding outlining the terms of the agreement. The collaboration between the two exchanges focuses on the following areas:

Dual listing of companies on SGX Group and NYSE

Identifying and developing new ESG products and services

Supporting index product development at SGX Group and NYSE affiliate ICE Data Indices

Exploring new ETF products

“This collaboration between NYSE and SGX Group creates an important new connection between two of the world’s most exciting regions and two of its most innovative stock exchanges,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “Our agreement will bring issuers access to greater opportunity as well as drive the development of new products in high-demand areas such as ESG. We look forward to working together with SGX Group to further advance our global capital markets.”

“This agreement underscores SGX Group and NYSE’s joint interest in driving greater collaboration between the two exchanges,” said Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX Group. “It aims to create a more connected ecosystem to facilitate access to capital and the development of new investment solutions to address growing complex needs of market participants and investors.”

Dual listings between the NYSE and SGX Group benefit issuers by allowing them to tap into pools of capital in key markets outside of their home regions. The agreement also allows the two exchanges to develop new products and services in support of their listed companies and investor communities, and coordinate compliance efforts for dual-listed companies.

