The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Block, Inc. (“Block” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SQ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Block admitted in a April 4, 2022 SEC filing that it had suffered a serious data breach affecting more than 8 million current and former customers (the “Data Breach”). The Company disclosed that on December 10, 2021, a former employee downloaded sensitive information from its subsidiary, Cash App Investing LLC. The customer data included in the Data Breach included full names, account numbers, portfolio values, and trading activity.

