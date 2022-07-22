Hartford Financial Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 386 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.79%), AAPL(2.49%), and CSX(2.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought 110,082 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 126,582. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.47.

On 07/22/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.62 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:PULS by 61,496 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.99.

On 07/22/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.015 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought 40,703 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 128,595. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/22/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $20.11Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 19,971 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/22/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.47 per share and a market cap of $29.23Bil. The stock has returned -7.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 21,423 shares in BATS:JMUB, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.94 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded for a price of $50.53 per share and a market cap of $192.01Mil. The stock has returned -7.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

