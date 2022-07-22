Hexagon Capital Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1259 stocks valued at a total of $334.00Mil. The top holdings were WMT(27.53%), JBHT(16.98%), and DDS(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought 107,233 shares of NAS:JBHT for a total holding of 360,363. The trade had a 5.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.76.

On 07/22/2022, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc traded for a price of $171.89 per share and a market cap of $17.84Bil. The stock has returned 5.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought 2,600 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 16,605. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $200.07 per share and a market cap of $260.50Bil. The stock has returned -9.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought 2,238 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 2,504. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/22/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $223.88 per share and a market cap of $99.46Bil. The stock has returned -56.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought 129,959 shares of NAS:ZEST for a total holding of 465,414. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.07.

On 07/22/2022, Ecoark Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.455 per share and a market cap of $64.98Mil. The stock has returned -53.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecoark Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought 2,498 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 3,935. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.58 per share and a market cap of $40.99Bil. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

