Rye Brook Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(28.72%), VGK(13.53%), and LQD(9.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rye Brook Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 147,800 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 9.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.46 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.76 per share and a market cap of $33.31Bil. The stock has returned -14.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought 32,450 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 168,300. The trade had a 5.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/22/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $307.38 per share and a market cap of $169.40Bil. The stock has returned -14.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

The guru sold out of their 70,900-share investment in ARCA:XLI. Previously, the stock had a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.04 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $90.74 per share and a market cap of $12.55Bil. The stock has returned -11.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a price-book ratio of 4.07.

The guru sold out of their 87,200-share investment in ARCA:XLC. Previously, the stock had a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.22 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $58 per share and a market cap of $10.06Bil. The stock has returned -27.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

The guru sold out of their 273,500-share investment in ARCA:AMJ. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.85 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 USD 19.03661 traded for a price of $20.02 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned 17.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

