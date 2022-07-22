NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / CTT Systems AB ( STO:CTT, Financial)

SECOND QUARTER 2022

Net sales increased by 56% to MSEK 58.4 (37.5)

- Currency adjusted increase of 36%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 23.5 (6.6)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 40% (18)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 15.1 (6.1)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.21 (0.49)

Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 4.0 (7.2)

JANUARY - JUNE 2022

Net sales increased by 56% to MSEK 107.5 (68.9)

- Currency adjusted increase of 39%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 37.5 (7.3)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 35% (11)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 24.7 (2.9)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.97 (0.23)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 12.5 (0.3)

FORECAST - THIRD QUARTER 2022

The net sales forecast for the third quarter of 2022 is MSEK 58 - 63 (40.2).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 850 516 386

UK: +44 203 198 48 84

US: +14 123 176 300

The webcast can be followed via the link https%3A%2F%2Ftv.streamfabriken.com%2Fctt-systems-q2-2022. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email [email protected]

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: [email protected]

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-07-22 08:00 CEST.

