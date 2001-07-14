Enterprise adoption of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Europe is largely following U.S. trends, as this relatively new player to the European market finds its place there, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe finds companies are integrating GCP into multi-cloud strategies, often to take advantage of its advanced data management, analytics and other features. A European ecosystem of service-provider partners to help enterprises implement and benefit from GCP is now approaching critical mass in terms of depth and variety of services.

“European firms are showing growing interest in the potential benefits of GCP, following the example of U.S. companies,” said Bernie Hoecker, partner, enterprise cloud transformation, with ISG.

Because European companies are more familiar with AWS and Microsoft Azure, which are already well-established in the market, they are likely to proceed cautiously with GCP after the initial inquiry phase, ISG says.

“Once the complexity of work increases, we anticipate they will engage more slowly, because GCP is only beginning to be considered in many areas,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

The major public cloud providers are beginning to differentiate themselves with specific strengths, ISG says. While many enterprises have turned to AWS for large-scale computing and storage capacity, and to Microsoft Azure for user-facing cloud services, GCP stands out for features that serve the needs of advanced applications, ISG says. For example, autonomous vehicles, which are being developed by companies in both Europe and the U.S., require real-time, data-intensive decision-making with high stakes for speed and accuracy.

GCP also stands out for sustainability, an increasingly important consideration for organizations in both the U.S. and Europe, the report says. Google already achieves net-zero emissions through carbon offsets and has pledged to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 35 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture and TCS as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names IBM as a Leader in four quadrants and HCL and Infosys as Leaders in three quadrants. Cognizant is named a Leader in two quadrants, and Capgemini, GFT, Quantiphi and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Rackspace Technology is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Ancoris, CTS and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cognizant, GFT and Quantiphi.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

