Wabtec+Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on August 29, 2022 to holders of record on August 15, 2022.

About Wabtec Corporation

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005067/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership