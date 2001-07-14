DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions, announced today that it will showcase two of its industry-first vehicles at Citi Field in New York City during the New York Mets vs New York Yankees Subway Series on July 27, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005067/en/

DocGo's prototype of the world’s first “Hoverlance” features quad-copters for flight, military-grade tank tracks for all-terrain access, and more. DocGo's EV ambulance is America's first all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance; the first of its kind to be registered in the U.S. The concept "Hoverlance" and EV ambulance will both be showcased at Citi Field on July 27th at 5:00 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

“New York City is DocGo’s hometown,” said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. “Our longtime partnership with Citi Field has allowed us to support sports and concert events with ambulance transportation and in-stadium emergency medical services. We’re looking forward to showing up for our home teams and showcasing our great technology for the anticipated 40,000 fans.”

DocGo will display the nation’s first all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance and the Ambulnz by DocGo Hoverlance, a concept vehicle created to provide emergency response to any patient anywhere, via land, sea, or air.

The company will showcase the vehicles at Citi Field’s esplanade opposite the main ballpark entrance starting at 5:00 p.m. on July 27th. There will be a limited number of giveaways for visitors who stop by to see the exhibition.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005067/en/