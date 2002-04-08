EL CENTRO, CA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 2nd quarter results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Net Income came in at $1,009,044. The net income number equaled $0.55 per share. Total assets reached $295 MM. Total deposits were at $256.9 MM. Gross loans surpassed $206.6 MM.

We ended the 2nd quarter 2022 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 10.97%. This is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ended the quarter at $2,369,670, or 1.14% of total loans. Non-accrual loans and Past Due loans remain very low at 0.91%. Both Board and Management believe the ALLL is fully funded at this time.

June 30, 2022 book value of the common stock was $13.89 per share (basic). The common stock ( CMUV, Financial) was trading at $14.30 as of June 30, 2022. ROAA for the six months ending June 30, 2022 was 1.46% and ROAE came in at 13.93%

We are cautiously optimistic that in spite of increased inflation and interest rates, we will continue to see favorable financial results, increases in deposits, and satisfactory loan demand as we progress into the second half of 2022.

Shareholder Financial Summary For Quarter End June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 72,659,712 $ 51,165,013 Total Investments 5,831,448 1,804,156 Total Loans, Net 204,248,090 211,418,336 Total Earning Assets $ 282,739,251 $ 264,387,505 Other Assets 12,297,973 11,665,045 TOTAL ASSETS $ 295,037,224 $ 276,052,550 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 256,882,344 $ 240,561,059 Total Borrowings & Other Debt Obligations 4,067,317 6,589,125 Other Liabilities 2,220,198 1,270,596 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 263,169,859 $ 248,420,780 SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings $ 29,791,527 $ 25,493,895 Net Income $ 2,075,838 $ 2,137,875 TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL $ 31,867,365 $ 27,631,770 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY $ 295,037,224 $ 276,052,550 STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE Total Interest Income $ 5,568,452 $ 5,823,297 Total Interest Expense (355,250 ) (411,725 ) NET INTEREST INCOME $ 5,213,202 $ 5,411,571 Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 782,600 $ 527,312 Total Non-Interest Expenses $ (3,081,238 ) $ (2,933,053 ) Provision for Loan Loss - - INCOME BEFORE TAXES $ 2,914,564 $ 3,005,830 Income Tax Expense $ (838,726 ) $ (867,955 ) NET INCOME $ 2,075,838 $ 2,137,875 RATIOS Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.46 % 1.60 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.93 % 16.72 % Earnings Per Share (Basic) $ 1.12 $ 0.93 Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised) 1,858,951 2,296,264 Book Value $ 13.89 $ 12.04

















