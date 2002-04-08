Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

CMUV Bancorp Announces 2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EL CENTRO, CA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 2nd quarter results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Net Income came in at $1,009,044. The net income number equaled $0.55 per share. Total assets reached $295 MM. Total deposits were at $256.9 MM. Gross loans surpassed $206.6 MM.

We ended the 2nd quarter 2022 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 10.97%. This is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ended the quarter at $2,369,670, or 1.14% of total loans. Non-accrual loans and Past Due loans remain very low at 0.91%. Both Board and Management believe the ALLL is fully funded at this time.

June 30, 2022 book value of the common stock was $13.89 per share (basic). The common stock (

CMUV, Financial) was trading at $14.30 as of June 30, 2022. ROAA for the six months ending June 30, 2022 was 1.46% and ROAE came in at 13.93%

We are cautiously optimistic that in spite of increased inflation and interest rates, we will continue to see favorable financial results, increases in deposits, and satisfactory loan demand as we progress into the second half of 2022.

Jon A Edney
7603521889
[email protected]


Shareholder Financial Summary
For Quarter End June 30, 2022
June 30,
20222021
ASSETS
Cash & Cash Equivalents$72,659,712$51,165,013
Total Investments5,831,4481,804,156
Total Loans, Net204,248,090211,418,336
Total Earning Assets$282,739,251$264,387,505
Other Assets12,297,97311,665,045
TOTAL ASSETS$ 295,037,224$ 276,052,550
LIABILITIES
Deposits$256,882,344$240,561,059
Total Borrowings & Other Debt Obligations4,067,3176,589,125
Other Liabilities2,220,1981,270,596
TOTAL LIABILITIES$263,169,859$248,420,780
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings$29,791,527$25,493,895
Net Income$2,075,838$2,137,875
TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL$31,867,365$27,631,770
TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY$ 295,037,224$ 276,052,550
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
Total Interest Income$5,568,452$5,823,297
Total Interest Expense(355,250)(411,725)
NET INTEREST INCOME$5,213,202$5,411,571
Total Other Non-Interest Income$782,600$527,312
Total Non-Interest Expenses$(3,081,238)$(2,933,053)
Provision for Loan Loss--
INCOME BEFORE TAXES$2,914,564$3,005,830
Income Tax Expense$(838,726)$(867,955)
NET INCOME$2,075,838$2,137,875
RATIOS
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)1.46%1.60%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)13.93%16.72%
Earnings Per Share (Basic)$1.12$0.93
Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised)1,858,9512,296,264
Book Value$13.89$12.04






ti?nf=ODYwMjM0OSM1MDQ3NjEzIzUwMDA0NzcyMQ==
CMUV-Bancorp.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles