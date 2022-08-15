PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2022.

The Company believes its 2022 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pctel.com%2Fstock-information%2Fdividends-IRSforms.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including purpose-built Industrial+IoT+devices, antenna+systems, and test+and+measurement+products. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

