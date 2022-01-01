The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, released its 2022+Corporate+Sustainability+Report, providing information on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and goals.

“We’ve been focused on sustainability for nearly 20 years, consistently providing programs and initiatives to support our commitment to be a responsible corporation and help our suppliers and customers do the same,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. “By holding steadfast to our sustainability commitments, as well as our 5C Culture — focusing on Customer, Commitment, Change, Caring and Creativity — we were able to achieve our environmental goals, support our valued associates and help take care of our communities.”

The ODP Corporation’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights continued resiliency in the face of economic, community and environmental hardships. Despite the societal challenges of the last year, the company continued to provide programs and initiatives to support a commitment to being a responsible corporation.

Accomplishments highlighted in the 2022 report include:

Exceeded all three previously announced public-facing energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission goals: Decreased facility energy consumption by 51% since 2016. Increased mpg in private fleet by 25% since 2018. Improved cube utilization by 18% since 2018.

Increased participation in company Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) by 86%.

Raised $2.3 million and awarded 89 cash grants through Elevate+Together%26reg%3B powered by Round It Up America® in its inaugural year.

Increased spending with diverse and small businesses by 20% and grew diverse and small business vendor base by 50%.

To view the complete 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report or for more information about sustainability at The ODP Corporation, please visit officedepot.com%2Fsustainability.

