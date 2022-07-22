Parametrica Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(6.16%), PFE(5.88%), and XLI(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parametrica Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:FOLD by 364,042 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.25.

On 07/22/2022, Amicus Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $10.885 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 24.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amicus Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.98 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,558 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $299.95 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $327.11 per share and a market cap of $310.63Bil. The stock has returned 39.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-book ratio of 33.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.30 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Parametrica Management Ltd bought 99,243 shares of NAS:HTZ for a total holding of 211,843. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.77.

On 07/22/2022, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18.34 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned 2.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:LUV by 50,101 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.03.

On 07/22/2022, Southwest Airlines Co traded for a price of $40.87 per share and a market cap of $24.22Bil. The stock has returned -20.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines Co has a price-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 39,531 shares in NYSE:TWTR, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.83 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $39.855 per share and a market cap of $30.20Bil. The stock has returned -43.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 172.15, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

