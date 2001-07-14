Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) solutions for investment managers, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Enfusion will host a conference call at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, during which management will discuss second quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and financial guidance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international). The conference ID number is 265136. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Enfusion’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fir.enfusion.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management SaaS platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one, cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 750+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

