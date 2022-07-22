Edge Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $462.00Mil. The top holdings were PFF(12.05%), SHY(7.34%), and AAPL(6.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edge Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 410,158 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 7.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.84 per share and a market cap of $26.41Bil. The stock has returned -3.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought 23,777 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 137,853. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $182.73 per share and a market cap of $52.74Bil. The stock has returned -16.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

The guru sold out of their 34,028-share investment in NYSE:MDT. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.48 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $91.17 per share and a market cap of $121.06Bil. The stock has returned -26.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought 8,571 shares of NYSE:PSA for a total holding of 51,516. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $346.93.

On 07/22/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $320.395 per share and a market cap of $56.04Bil. The stock has returned 6.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-book ratio of 10.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.76 and a price-sales ratio of 15.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 27,763 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/22/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $93.88 per share and a market cap of $122.20Bil. The stock has returned 15.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

