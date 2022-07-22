WELCH & FORBES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Welch & Forbes LLC is an investment management firm based out of Boston, Massachusetts. The company was established in 1838 and has grown from its inception to now have 53 employees of which 13 are investment professionals. Welch & Forbes operates as a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. and is headed by President John H. Emmons. The company conducts its research internally, investing in the public equity markets within the U.S. Welch & Forbes offers a variety of investment and wealth management services including investment portfolio management, person trust and fiduciary services, estate planning and administration, and tax and custodial services. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a sixth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, finance, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Welch & Forbes allocates its assets diversely with none of its holdings exceed 3% of its total holdings. The company’s top 10 holdings together make up just over a fifth of its total holdings and the company has a relatively low turnover rate of approximately 5.4%. Welch & Forbes holds over $4.1 billion in total assets under management spread across approximately 2,500 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 128 accounts which make up $350 million of its managed assets. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing from $2.7 billion back in 2010 to its amount today. Welch & Forbes mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over half of its entire client base, and also provides its services to individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, and corporations, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 379 stocks valued at a total of $5.47Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.61%), MSFT(4.32%), and DHR(3.19%).

During the quarter, WELCH & FORBES LLC bought 127,109 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 258,755. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.27.

On 07/22/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $79.94 per share and a market cap of $154.94Bil. The stock has returned 6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.78 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WELCH & FORBES LLC bought 128,402 shares of NYSE:AOS for a total holding of 454,516. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.06.

On 07/22/2022, A.O. Smith Corp traded for a price of $58.9 per share and a market cap of $9.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, A.O. Smith Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

WELCH & FORBES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 127,359 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 07/22/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $61.415 per share and a market cap of $266.00Bil. The stock has returned 11.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-book ratio of 10.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 106,517 shares in BATS:VUSB, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.29 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.225 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WELCH & FORBES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SWK by 35,722 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.29.

On 07/22/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $117.38 per share and a market cap of $17.47Bil. The stock has returned -41.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

