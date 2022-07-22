WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $351.00Mil. The top holdings were MGC(20.04%), VTI(9.92%), and SCHF(8.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 175,295 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.11.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.69 per share and a market cap of $9.72Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 56,960 shares in NAS:IEI, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.34 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $120.45 per share and a market cap of $12.26Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 83,646 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.56 per share and a market cap of $16.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 30,193 shares of ARCA:MGC for a total holding of 534,164. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.93.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF traded for a price of $139.6368 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 31,747 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.98 per share and a market cap of $21.48Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

