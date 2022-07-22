JNBA Financial Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 731 stocks valued at a total of $659.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(7.49%), IJH(6.09%), and VIG(5.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JNBA Financial Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JNBA Financial Advisors bought 106,662 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 117,784. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.7 per share and a market cap of $18.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,063-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.34 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $288.7125 per share and a market cap of $636.81Bil. The stock has returned 3.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, JNBA Financial Advisors bought 35,695 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 39,734. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.76 per share and a market cap of $65.20Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 47,143 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.59.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $32.88 per share and a market cap of $27.88Bil. The stock has returned -4.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.89.

During the quarter, JNBA Financial Advisors bought 19,844 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 19,936. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.17 per share and a market cap of $38.61Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

