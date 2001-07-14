Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it scored 100, the highest score possible, on the 2022 Disability+Equality+Index%26reg%3B (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability inclusion in the workplace. The DEI, a joint initiative by Disability:IN® and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. With its score, Labcorp was also designated as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The DEI is scored on six categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity and Non-U.S. Operations.

“Labcorp is committed to creating a workplace environment that is inclusive, diverse, and respectful where all employees, including those with visible and invisible disabilities, can thrive,” said Amy Summy, Labcorp’s chief marketing officer and executive sponsor of the company’s Employee Resource Group EnABLE (Empowering Abilities Beyond Labels for Everyone). “The Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion recognition belongs to our employees and their supporters who overcome disabilities every day to deliver on our mission to improve health and improve lives.”

Labcorp’s EnABLE promotes workplace awareness of all disabilities, including those that are invisible. It also provides resources for increased learning and facilitates networking opportunities that support Labcorp employees to achieve their career goals.

“There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD. "We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

In 2022, 415 companies took part in the DEI, of which 240 companies received a score of 100. Sixty-eight companies received a score of 90 and 27 companies received a score of 80. The full report is available here.

Labcorp and other top-scoring companies will be recognized at the Inclusion Awards Gala as part of the Disability:IN Conference on July 20, 2022.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40Labcorp.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN.

