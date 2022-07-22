BANK OF STOCKTON recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(13.96%), IJH(13.13%), and IJR(7.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK OF STOCKTON’s top five trades of the quarter.

BANK OF STOCKTON reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 94,064 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.26.

On 07/22/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.69 per share and a market cap of $30.56Bil. The stock has returned -11.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

BANK OF STOCKTON reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 114,148 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.805 per share and a market cap of $25.91Bil. The stock has returned -23.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, BANK OF STOCKTON bought 8,138 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 98,215. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.64 per share and a market cap of $296.38Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

During the quarter, BANK OF STOCKTON bought 44,092 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 373,561. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.805 per share and a market cap of $20.66Bil. The stock has returned 0.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BANK OF STOCKTON reduced their investment in NAS:SCZ by 29,402 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.72.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $56.6 per share and a market cap of $10.60Bil. The stock has returned -21.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

