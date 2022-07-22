SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7-18-24, TSUKIJI, CHUO-KU TOKYO, M0 104-8430

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 275 stocks valued at a total of $3.57Bil. The top holdings were VYM(35.24%), IVV(30.07%), and AAXJ(8.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,382,658 shares in ARCA:VYM, giving the stock a 35.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.61 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $103.93 per share and a market cap of $45.23Bil. The stock has returned 1.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 2,833,908 shares. The trade had a 31.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.64 per share and a market cap of $296.38Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

The guru sold out of their 416,000-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.24 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $94.82 per share and a market cap of $39.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in ARCA:GSG by 320,000 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.16.

On 07/22/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $22.285 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned 38.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in ARCA:BKLN by 177,000 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.09.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $21.09 per share and a market cap of $4.05Bil. The stock has returned -2.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

