Trust Investment Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8440 WOODFIELD CROSSING, SUITE 100 INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46240

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $104.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.71%), LLY(6.11%), and MSFT(6.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trust Investment Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 21,981 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.21 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $56.8991 per share and a market cap of $37.09Bil. The stock has returned 127.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Trust Investment Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,112 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.29 per share and a market cap of $2,514.37Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-book ratio of 37.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 50,240-share investment in NYSE:MPW. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.04 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $16.545 per share and a market cap of $9.75Bil. The stock has returned -17.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,967 shares in NYSE:DHR, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $260.33 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $276.31 per share and a market cap of $203.12Bil. The stock has returned 0.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 7,293-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.2699 per share and a market cap of $95.83Bil. The stock has returned -72.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

