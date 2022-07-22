Coastline Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

90 ELM STREET PROVIDENCE, RI 02903

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 313 stocks valued at a total of $676.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.11%), AAPL(2.79%), and GOOGL(2.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coastline Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coastline Trust Co bought 13,529 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 22,647. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/22/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $399.53 per share and a market cap of $361.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Coastline Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:VWOB by 66,169 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.58.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.75 per share and a market cap of $2.72Bil. The stock has returned -19.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Coastline Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 46,468 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.18.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.19 per share and a market cap of $12.28Bil. The stock has returned -10.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Coastline Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 35,486 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.31.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.92 per share and a market cap of $41.90Bil. The stock has returned -12.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Coastline Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 7,768 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/22/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $226.023 per share and a market cap of $99.46Bil. The stock has returned -56.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

