WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $1.23Bil. The top holdings were UNH(4.99%), AJG(4.81%), and MSFT(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 204,317 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.95 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.0982 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 15,865-share investment in NYSE:KMB. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.6 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $130.88 per share and a market cap of $43.99Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-book ratio of 62.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,938 shares of NYSE:ELV for a total holding of 99,767. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $494.66.

On 07/22/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $459.64 per share and a market cap of $109.69Bil. The stock has returned 20.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC bought 6,144 shares of NYSE:PGR for a total holding of 438,921. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.39.

On 07/22/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $111.62 per share and a market cap of $65.09Bil. The stock has returned 20.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC bought 3,329 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 223,346. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/22/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.57 per share and a market cap of $450.79Bil. The stock has returned 3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-book ratio of 6.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

