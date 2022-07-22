Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 314 stocks valued at a total of $1.38Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.46%), MSFT(5.39%), and VZ(3.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC bought 83,692 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 86,277. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.93.

On 07/22/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $256.8 per share and a market cap of $118.90Bil. The stock has returned -6.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-book ratio of 21.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.42 and a price-sales ratio of 11.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 57,881 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.3.

On 07/22/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $309.215 per share and a market cap of $316.97Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 367,236 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 07/22/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.8299 per share and a market cap of $270.39Bil. The stock has returned -10.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 45,529 shares in NAS:CME, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $205.84 per share and a market cap of $73.89Bil. The stock has returned 0.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.40 and a price-sales ratio of 15.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 49,005 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/22/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $104.0701 per share and a market cap of $189.76Bil. The stock has returned -41.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

