Gemmer Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $640.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHV(9.65%), SCHF(9.61%), and BSV(7.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought 114,059 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 647,467. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.17 per share and a market cap of $38.61Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 62,416 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.29 per share and a market cap of $2,514.37Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-book ratio of 37.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 38,648 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 07/22/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $216.63 per share and a market cap of $457.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-book ratio of 13.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.05 and a price-sales ratio of 17.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 89,256-share investment in ARCA:HYG. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.17 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.38 per share and a market cap of $14.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought 177,786 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 1,953,449. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $32.18 per share and a market cap of $26.34Bil. The stock has returned -15.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

