Terra Nova Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $90.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(4.08%), AAPL(3.50%), and MSFT(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,162-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $834.0583 per share and a market cap of $852.67Bil. The stock has returned 26.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.22, a price-book ratio of 22.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.09 and a price-sales ratio of 13.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 6,611-share investment in NYSE:HD. Previously, the stock had a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.3 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $309.215 per share and a market cap of $316.97Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 13,838-share investment in NYSE:APTV. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.33 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $99.88 per share and a market cap of $27.20Bil. The stock has returned -35.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 82.63, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 81,101-share investment in NYSE:F. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.74 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $12.975 per share and a market cap of $52.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought 12,737 shares of NYSE:ADM for a total holding of 15,581. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.46.

On 07/22/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $74.12 per share and a market cap of $41.65Bil. The stock has returned 30.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

