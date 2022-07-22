Bogart Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 999 stocks valued at a total of $1.14Bil. The top holdings were XOM(11.10%), VOO(6.66%), and FIXD(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bogart Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bogart Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 250,220 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $98.495 per share and a market cap of $63.80Bil. The stock has returned -7.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 467,649 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 467,752. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $53.01 per share and a market cap of $9.28Bil. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Bogart Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLRE by 372,499 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.34.

On 07/22/2022, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $42.32 per share and a market cap of $5.33Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 190,247 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 190,719. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $94.82 per share and a market cap of $39.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

Bogart Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLQL by 384,473 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.43.

On 07/22/2022, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $40.47 per share and a market cap of $983.25Mil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

