KCS Wealth Advisory recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $225.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.84%), IVV(3.81%), and VGSH(2.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KCS Wealth Advisory’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KCS Wealth Advisory bought 150,737 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 178,276. The trade had a 9.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.29 per share and a market cap of $2,514.37Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-book ratio of 37.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 58,139 shares in NYSE:EPpC.PFD, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, El Paso Energy Capital Trust I traded for a price of $46 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 80,329 shares in ARCA:SPTS, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.48 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.49 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 38,277-share investment in NAS:VMBS. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.02 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.66 per share and a market cap of $14.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KCS Wealth Advisory bought 23,296 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 50,344. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.78.

On 07/22/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $85.67 per share and a market cap of $14.53Bil. The stock has returned -20.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

