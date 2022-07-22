Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4650 E. Cotton Center Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85040

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $224.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(18.20%), IVV(14.94%), and IEF(10.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOV by 192,905 shares. The trade had a 7.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.95.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.0982 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. bought 137,996 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 222,999. The trade had a 6.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.2 per share and a market cap of $23.14Bil. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. bought 90,403 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 691,252. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.48 per share and a market cap of $86.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. bought 79,582 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 169,788. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.91.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.62 per share and a market cap of $4.91Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. bought 63,092 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 390,790. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.76 per share and a market cap of $65.20Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.