Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3000 MARCUS AVENUE LAKE SUCCESS, NY 11042

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(52.26%), QQQ(4.58%), and EFA(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought 4,689 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 419,039. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/22/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $399.53 per share and a market cap of $361.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 11,370 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/22/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $138.91 per share and a market cap of $41.37Bil. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.45.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 5,006 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.69.

On 07/22/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $157.41 per share and a market cap of $15.08Bil. The stock has returned -13.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a price-book ratio of 5.31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 7,526 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.59.

On 07/22/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.15 per share and a market cap of $15.30Bil. The stock has returned 6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.32.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SDY by 3,874 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.31.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $122.14 per share and a market cap of $21.29Bil. The stock has returned 4.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.