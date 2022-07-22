KG&L Capital Management,LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $185.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(10.42%), AAPL(6.21%), and XOM(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KG&L Capital Management,LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 16,125 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.29 per share and a market cap of $2,514.37Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-book ratio of 37.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 15,631 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 07/22/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $141.74 per share and a market cap of $337.75Bil. The stock has returned 4.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-book ratio of 7.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 9,476-share investment in NAS:CRWD. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.83 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $191.09 per share and a market cap of $43.86Bil. The stock has returned -25.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 39.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -749.87 and a price-sales ratio of 26.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, KG&L Capital Management,LLC bought 18,949 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 88,744. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/22/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $88.17 per share and a market cap of $369.71Bil. The stock has returned 58.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 72.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DOW by 25,092 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.04.

On 07/22/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $51.465 per share and a market cap of $39.50Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

