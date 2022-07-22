Enterprise Trust & Investment Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 359 stocks valued at a total of $240.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(10.33%), MSFT(6.90%), and AAPL(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought 11,103 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 65,566. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/22/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $399.53 per share and a market cap of $361.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought 9,000 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 9,200. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/22/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $306.66 per share and a market cap of $169.31Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a price-book ratio of 5.88.

The guru established a new position worth 5,024 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.3 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $309.215 per share and a market cap of $316.97Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 19,926 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/22/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $72.62 per share and a market cap of $33.27Bil. The stock has returned 52.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought 14,025 shares of NAS:TER for a total holding of 18,775. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.26.

On 07/22/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $102.17 per share and a market cap of $16.46Bil. The stock has returned -19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-book ratio of 6.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

