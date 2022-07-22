HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(10.27%), SPYV(7.57%), and USHY(6.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 146,258-share investment in ARCA:GLDM. Previously, the stock had a 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.22 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $34.31 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned -4.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC bought 106,948 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 266,376. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.49 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 35,684 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.63 per share and a market cap of $16.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 45,083-share investment in ARCA:MLPA. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.23 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Global X MLP ETF traded for a price of $38.9073 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned 16.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 34,315 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.02.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.66 per share and a market cap of $14.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

