WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 "B" STREET STE. 2204 SAN DIEGO, CA 92101-4507

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were EFSC(24.72%), ARWR(20.53%), and GOVT(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,450-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $177.4101 per share and a market cap of $443.67Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-book ratio of 16.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.91 and a price-sales ratio of 15.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $124.5999 per share and a market cap of $1,264.93Bil. The stock has returned -31.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-book ratio of 9.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 3,710-share investment in NYSE:WST. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $326.75 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc traded for a price of $314.46 per share and a market cap of $23.35Bil. The stock has returned -15.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-book ratio of 10.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.77 and a price-sales ratio of 8.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 11,773-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.86 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $90.111 per share and a market cap of $146.20Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 3,021 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $299.95 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $327.69 per share and a market cap of $310.63Bil. The stock has returned 39.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-book ratio of 33.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.30 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.