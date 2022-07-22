Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7377 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite 250 Scottsdale, AZ 85258

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $986.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(3.56%), MSFT(2.92%), and KO(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GD by 59,431 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.3.

On 07/22/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $217.392 per share and a market cap of $60.23Bil. The stock has returned 15.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC bought 91,200 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 184,840. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.52.

On 07/22/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $111.36 per share and a market cap of $175.66Bil. The stock has returned -29.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC bought 302,661 shares of NYSE:PPL for a total holding of 625,666. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.7.

On 07/22/2022, PPL Corp traded for a price of $27.34 per share and a market cap of $20.13Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PPL Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC bought 46,956 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 140,487. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.66.

On 07/22/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $155.7 per share and a market cap of $64.64Bil. The stock has returned 9.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-book ratio of 9.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WEC by 76,982 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.37.

On 07/22/2022, WEC Energy Group Inc traded for a price of $97.09 per share and a market cap of $30.35Bil. The stock has returned 7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEC Energy Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.