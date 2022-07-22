Wealthspring Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 480 stocks valued at a total of $533.00Mil. The top holdings were KCAC.U(2.59%), LITTU(1.74%), and TLGA.U(1.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealthspring Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought 881,543 shares of NAS:LITTU for a total holding of 950,043. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.84.

On 07/22/2022, Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp traded for a price of $9.83 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The guru sold out of their 525,290-share investment in NAS:EJFA. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.59 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, EJF Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $5.91 per share and a market cap of $212.39Mil. The stock has returned -39.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EJF Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.84 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.16.

The guru sold out of their 504,630-share investment in NYSE:DWIN. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.98 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.05 per share and a market cap of $167.95Mil. The stock has returned 2.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.37 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.15.

The guru established a new position worth 427,398 shares in NYSE:ASZ, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.79 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $9.76 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned 0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1494.25.

The guru established a new position worth 403,791 shares in NYSE:AUS, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.79 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I traded for a price of $9.785 per share and a market cap of $964.03Mil. The stock has returned -1.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I has a price-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -500.63.

