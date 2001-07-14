Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in PCR-based technologies, today announced that Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA and its majority-owned biotherapeutics subsidiary, LineaRx Inc., will present data highlighting the advantages of its enzymatically produced linearDNA (linDNA) as an IVT template for mRNA production at the 2nd Annual mRNA-Based+Therapeutics+Summit on July 26-28, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Hayward’s presentation, titled ‘The Future of RNA Therapies Produced from LinearDNA™ Templates,’ is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, at 4:30pm EST at Hilton Boston Logan Airport. A copy of the slide presentation will be made available to interested parties concurrent with the start of the presentation at https%3A%2F%2Flinearxdna.com%2F.

LineaRx staff will be available at Booth 3 at the Summit. To schedule a meeting, contact: [email protected].

linDNA is an optimal IVT template for mRNA production as compared to plasmid DNA (pDNA). Produced by the LinearDNA™ platform, a cell-free enzymatic manufacturing platform for the large-scale production of high-fidelity DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics, linDNA enables:

A simplified IVT workflow as compared to pDNA;

IVT from linDNA potentially requiring less DNA than IVT from pDNA to achieve equivalent RNA yields;

The production of difficult DNA sequences, such as precise poly(T) tails in IVT templates;

The removal of the problematic DNA sequences found in pDNA, such as antibiotic resistance genes; and,

Rapid scalability in a minimal footprint.

“Current IVT mRNA production methods must improve to move mRNA technology to broader commercialization to support therapeutic and vaccine development. As process yields and production scale have an impact on the manufacturing costs and consequentially on the cost per dose, we believe that linDNA’s numerous advantages over current pDNA as an IVT template can help solve many of the challenges currently experienced by mRNA developers and manufactures,” stated Dr. Hayward.

Learn more about how linDNA can accelerate your DNA manufacturing through the clinic and towards commercialization: https%3A%2F%2Flinearxdna.com%2Fapplications%2F

About LineaRx, Inc.

LineaRx, an Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) company, was formed in 2018 to commercialize the parent company's 20+ years of experience in polymerase chain reaction ('PCR')-based DNA manufacturing and leadership in enzymatic DNA production.

LineaRx is developing and commercializing the LinearDNA™ platform as a cell-free enzymatic platform for the large-scale DNA manufacture of high-fidelity DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

DNA manufactured via the platform is free of adventitious DNA sequences and can be chemically modified to optimize DNA for specific applications, offering compelling advantages over plasmid DNA in many biotherapeutic applications, from mRNA and DNA vaccines to redirected cell and gene therapies.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com+for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing+list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to, its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA's or its partner's therapeutic candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final or conditional approval from the FDA, USDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the unknown outcome of any applications or requests to FDA, USDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, the unknown ability to manufacture therapeutic grade DNA via PCR in large quantities, the fact that there has never been a commercial drug product utilizing PCR-produced DNA technology approved for therapeutic use, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 9, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 10, 2022 and May 12, 2022, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005232/en/