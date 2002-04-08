NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is notifying investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (XRAY: NASDAQ) of a class action securities lawsuit. Dentsply purports to be the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.



The Dentsply class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Dentsply common stock between June 9, 2021, and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and charges Dentsply Sirona and certain of its former top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating the Company's accounting for a distributor rebate program so that senior executives would be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

On April 11, 2022, Dentsply announced that Jorge Gomez had “resigned” as Chief Financial Officer.

Then, on April 19, 2022, Dentsply announced that its Board of Directors had terminated the Company’s CEO, Donald M. Casey, Jr., effective immediately and with no succession plan in place. Following this disclosure, the price of Dentsply shares declined by $6.52 per share, more than 13%, to close at $42.20 per share.

Finally, on May 10, 2022, Dentsply announced that the Audit and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors was investigating Dentsply’s “use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021” and “whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for” in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Following this news, the price of Dentsply shares declined $2.87 per share, more than 7%, to close at $36.38 per share further damaging investors.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Dentsply Sirona class action lawsuit, please contact us by calling (646) 315-9003 or via e-mail at [email protected] . Lead plaintiff motions for the Dentsply class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 1, 2022.

