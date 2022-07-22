LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN) announces that its digital asset trading division, MainBloq, a groundbreaking digital asset trading platform serving banks and hedge funds, has launched its YouTube Marketing Channel in partnership with Paracosm, LLC dba GroupHugs.

Multiple new videos will be released each month which will be focused on educational and entertaining content around Digital Asset Trading, DeFi and the current events of the Blockchain industry.

"As we have been building out MainBloq, our state of the art digital asset trading platform over the past couple of years, we realized that branding and extending our reach was going to be crucial," stated Ryan Kuiken, CEO of MainBloq. "In today's fast-paced world, we realized that a key component to the overall branding of MainBloq was going to be through education and entertainment, and what better way to do that than through the world's largest video social platform, YouTube."

You Tube Facts and Figures:

#2 Search Engine and #2 Most Visited Website (behind Google). 81% of American adults (~90% of US internet users) and 2.2billion global users. 51% of B2B decision-makers use YouTube to research purchases.

GroupHugs has expertise in creating Movements & Branding with videos that capture attention, attract and retain customers, and create a unique experience for a community where they can learn and be entertained.

"Cryptocurrency is one of the most highly searched topics on YouTube right now -- but with most of the videos coming from individual creators rather than crypto brands themselves, there's bound to be some misinformation out there," said Carrie Yang, Co-founder of GroupHugs. "We were particularly excited about partnering with MainBloq to educate and showcase the advanced capabilities now available for crypto. We realized there was a void on YouTube and education in general for algorithmic trading, smart order routing across multiple exchanges, and making professional trading tools available to crypto traders on a global scale."

"With the launch of our NFT Marketplace and our MainBloq YouTube Channel all in the same week, we hope it's clear to our shareholders and to the overall market in general that we are here for the long haul and In It to Win It, '' said Marc Lasky, President of Fernhill Corp. "All I can say is that Fernhill and MainBloq are in an optimal position right now and the opportunity that is in front of us is absolutely incredible!"

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform that is integrated with leading exchanges to serve the needs of institutional clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp ($FERN) is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

Company Contact Information:

[email protected]

PHONE: 775-400-1180

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

About GroupHugs:

Grouphugs YouTube Agency is a turnkey video marketing agency helping B2B and B2C brands build profitable YouTube channels that drive awareness sales and loyalty through Organic Videos and Ads. On a Mission to empower socially responsible and progresive businesses to be video creators and teach about the corner of the universe they are making better. For more information, please visit grouphugs.co

