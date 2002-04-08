WILMINGTON, N.C., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank employees packed 3,000 hygiene kits to benefit local shelters, women’s centers, and hurricane relief.



More than 700 Live Oakers participated in the charitable service project on Wednesday, July 20, to benefit the greater Wilmington community. Employees packed plastic zip bags with shampoo, deodorant, soap, microfiber towels, combs, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. The event was part of Live Oak’s philanthropic mission to align corporate funds with employee interests in organizations that support and promote education, health, human services, and workforce development.

“Live Oak is proud to have an impactful community service event that directly benefits neighbors in our own backyard,” said Kate Groat, Live Oak Bank Director of Philanthropy. “Our aim is to give essentials to those in need including people impacted by homelessness, displacement, and immediate challenges.”

Live Oak is working with Port City Community Church to help identify nonprofit organizations to receive and distribute the kits locally.



