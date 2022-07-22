TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2591 stocks valued at a total of $54.42Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.21%), SPY(2.38%), and MSFT(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 3,105,744 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 3,190,791. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.21.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $99.48 per share and a market cap of $12.46Bil. The stock has returned 6.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 2,267,966 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 4,865,885. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.3191 per share and a market cap of $82.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 1,847,603 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $94.2 per share and a market cap of $39.27Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 1,954,214 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 3,024,325. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.865 per share and a market cap of $26.49Bil. The stock has returned -3.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 1,313,419 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 2,849,851. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.45 per share and a market cap of $18.76Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

