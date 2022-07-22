American Research & Management Co. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

145 FRONT STREET MARION, MA 02738

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 416 stocks valued at a total of $385.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.05%), IBM(4.00%), and XOM(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Research & Management Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,608-share investment in OTCPK:MAKE. Previously, the stock had a 3.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4550 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Makepeace AD Co traded for a price of $4550 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, American Research & Management Co. bought 64,573 shares of NYSE:FCX for a total holding of 65,033. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.18.

On 07/22/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $28.04 per share and a market cap of $40.69Bil. The stock has returned -17.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, American Research & Management Co. bought 5,729 shares of NAS:OKTA for a total holding of 25,450. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.67.

On 07/22/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $100.595 per share and a market cap of $15.89Bil. The stock has returned -59.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.40 and a price-sales ratio of 10.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, American Research & Management Co. bought 1,259 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 24,713. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/22/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $400.585 per share and a market cap of $188.28Bil. The stock has returned -35.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-book ratio of 13.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.37 and a price-sales ratio of 11.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, American Research & Management Co. bought 7,460 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 137,898. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.21.

On 07/22/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $62.675 per share and a market cap of $119.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.