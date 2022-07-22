TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA /VA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 196 stocks valued at a total of $835.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.23%), VO(3.85%), and VB(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA /VA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA /VA bought 3,619 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 22,764. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/22/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $400.585 per share and a market cap of $188.28Bil. The stock has returned -35.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-book ratio of 13.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.37 and a price-sales ratio of 11.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA /VA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 5,580 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.86 per share and a market cap of $2,498.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-book ratio of 37.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA /VA bought 10,369 shares of NYSE:D for a total holding of 189,383. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.62.

On 07/22/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $76.79 per share and a market cap of $62.32Bil. The stock has returned 6.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA /VA bought 4,826 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 175,001. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.775 per share and a market cap of $40.41Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA /VA bought 3,757 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 163,092. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $206.0215 per share and a market cap of $48.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

