Hendershot Investments Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $566.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.59%), AAPL(5.43%), and JNJ(4.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hendershot Investments Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 39,892-share investment in NAS:CHKP. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.5 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $128.69 per share and a market cap of $16.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.98 and a price-sales ratio of 7.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 77,535 shares in NYSE:PHM, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.11 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, PulteGroup Inc traded for a price of $45.355 per share and a market cap of $10.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought 15,551 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 67,757. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 07/22/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $186.355 per share and a market cap of $162.91Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-book ratio of 10.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought 4,391 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 38,684. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $259.61 per share and a market cap of $1,944.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 36,082-share investment in NYSE:PPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.7 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, PPL Corp traded for a price of $27.165 per share and a market cap of $19.98Bil. The stock has returned 1.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PPL Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

