FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 SOUTH PHILLIP AVE SIOUX FALLS, SD 57104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $78.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAX(7.56%), BRK.B(4.12%), and VOO(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,445-share investment in ARCA:MDY. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $450.77 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $435.74 per share and a market cap of $17.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 1,821 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/22/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $284.925 per share and a market cap of $628.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,700 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $259.61 per share and a market cap of $1,944.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 1,115 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/22/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $393.85 per share and a market cap of $357.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 990-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $219.3412 per share and a market cap of $97.74Bil. The stock has returned -57.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.